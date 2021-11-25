Tolerance.ca
Freddie Mercury 30 years on – remembering the theatrical, eccentric genius

By Stephen Langston, Programme Leader for Performance, University of the West of Scotland
There is no doubt that Freddie Mercury was a genius: it’s clear in his music, his theatrical performances, and his eccentrically stylised persona. These different art forms constructed a full creative package and made Mercury an icon. As we mark 30 years since his death, we should celebrate the revolutionary lyrics, piano mastery and flamboyant show business style that he brought to rock music.

By the time Mercury was 18 years old he was demonstrating the idiosyncratic style that would later revolutionise the music industry. Alongside his love for classical music and opera, he was also…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


