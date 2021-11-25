Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: Cautious on rates, strong on climate action – meet Lael Brainard, Biden's new pick at the US Federal Reserve

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Brainard has been pushing the Fed to consider exposure to climate change in its regulation and analysis of banks. That’s sparked fury from Republican senators – and even a Nobel Prize winner.


© The Conversation


