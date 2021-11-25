The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action
By Sarah Seabrook, Microbial Ecologist, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Elisabeth Holland, The University of the South Pacific
Lisa Levin, University of California San Diego
Natalya Gallo, University of Bergen
The ocean has been buffering us from the impacts of climate change, but it is reaching the limit of this capacity. Integrating ocean and climate policy will be crucial.
- Thursday, November 25, 2021