Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

By Andrew King, ARC DECRA fellow, The University of Melbourne
Andrea Dittus, Research Scientist in Climate Variability, University of Reading
Ed Hawkins, Professor of Climate Science, University of Reading
Josephine Brown, Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Kale Sniderman, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Share this article
We need new experiments to model Earth’s climate if global warming is stabilised at 1.5℃. A new paper explains why.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help
~ #WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?
~ Why it's location, location, location, even when it comes to galaxy evolution
~ Mask wearing wasn't disputed in previous crises – so why is it so hotly contested today?
~ Freddie Mercury 30 years on – remembering the theatrical, eccentric genius
~ Social care cap: how the new system will work and why it’s unfair – an expert explains
~ Making sense of Wole Soyinka's difficult and brilliant new novel
~ Friday essay: Yoko, Linda, Get Back and shifting perceptions of the women of the Beatles
~ Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on
~ Vital Signs: Cautious on rates, strong on climate action – meet Lael Brainard, Biden's new pick at the US Federal Reserve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter