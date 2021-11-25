Tolerance.ca
We identified who's most at risk of homelessness and where they are. Now we must act, before it's too late

By Deb Batterham, Post doctoral research fellow, Launch Housing and Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Christian A. Nygaard, Associate Professor in Social Economics, Swinburne University of Technology
Jacqueline De Vries, Project Manager and Data Analyst, Institute for Social Change, University of Tasmania
Margaret Reynolds, Researcher, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Homelessness is traumatic. It affects not just housing arrangements but whether or not someone can get enough food, feel safe and maintain relationships with friends and family. The physical and mental health effects often persist long after people are rehoused, and the community and government costs are high.

Much of the current response to homelessness is focused on supporting people after they become homeless or just before they do so.

However, to really reduce homelessness we need to prevent those at risk from ever becoming homeless in the first place. It’s akin to turning…


