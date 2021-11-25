Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rolling media coverage of missing persons cases can add to the trauma for all families left behind

By Sarah Wayland, Senior Lecturer Social Work, University of New England
Share this article
The public has been privy to live footage of police operations. New South Wales police, dressed in overalls, scoured dense bushland to retrieve a small piece of fabric. Reports suggested the yet-to-be-analysed fabric may be linked to the case of missing boy William Tyrrell.



William’s case – along with the location of Cleo Smith in Western Australia and recent developments in the case of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help
~ #WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?
~ Why it's location, location, location, even when it comes to galaxy evolution
~ Mask wearing wasn't disputed in previous crises – so why is it so hotly contested today?
~ Freddie Mercury 30 years on – remembering the theatrical, eccentric genius
~ Social care cap: how the new system will work and why it’s unfair – an expert explains
~ Making sense of Wole Soyinka's difficult and brilliant new novel
~ Friday essay: Yoko, Linda, Get Back and shifting perceptions of the women of the Beatles
~ Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on
~ Vital Signs: Cautious on rates, strong on climate action – meet Lael Brainard, Biden's new pick at the US Federal Reserve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter