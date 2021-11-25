Efforts to protect the poor during COVID: how five African countries fared
By Jesse Lastunen, Research Associate, United Nations University
Pia Rattenhuber, Research Fellow, United Nations University
Rodrigo Carvalho Oliveira, Research Associate, United Nations University
Study shows that agriculture, one of the most important sectors, did not decline in 2020 compared to its historical trend. Service sectors were hit hard in each of the five countries.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 25, 2021