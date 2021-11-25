Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Nigerians are flocking to TikTok - why it's a double-edged sword

By Silas Udenze, Ph.D Research Trainee, UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Chinwe Elizabeth Uzochukwu, Head of Department, Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Social media plays a number of roles in people’s lives. These platforms influence the way people communicate, connect and transmit information. This is especially true for young people who revel in social media’s speed, accessibility and public nature.

TikTok is one such space. It’s a micro-video sharing social media platform where users can create short, usually funny, videos and share them with a broader…


© The Conversation -


