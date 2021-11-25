Young Nigerians are flocking to TikTok - why it's a double-edged sword
By Silas Udenze, Ph.D Research Trainee, UOC - Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Chinwe Elizabeth Uzochukwu, Head of Department, Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Social media plays a number of roles in people’s lives. These platforms influence the way people communicate, connect and transmit information. This is especially true for young people who revel in social media’s speed, accessibility and public nature.
TikTok is one such space. It’s a micro-video sharing social media platform where users can create short, usually funny, videos and share them with a broader…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 25, 2021