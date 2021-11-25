Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Acts of violence or a cry for help? What fuels Kenya's school fires

By Teresa A. Wasonga, Professor, Educational Administration, Northern Illinois University
The torching of schools by students has become a regular occurrence in Kenya over the past two decades. The most infamous of these is the dormitory fire at a secondary school near Nairobi in which 67 students were killed 20 years ago. This year, another spate of dormitory and school building fires forced the government…


© The Conversation


