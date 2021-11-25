Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK's digital divide could be costing you hundreds of pounds in energy bills

By Joseph Chambers, Researcher in Digital Inequality, Sheffield Hallam University
Caitlin Robinson, Lecturer in Urban Analytics, University of Liverpool
Share this article
Many vulnerable people are unable to engage with their energy usage online, leading to higher bills and even debt and illness.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sea lion whiskers can move like human fingertips: here's how we found out
~ Efforts to protect the poor during COVID: how five African countries fared
~ Young Nigerians are flocking to TikTok - why it's a double-edged sword
~ New book on South Africa's history puts black people at the centre, for a change
~ Skin lighteners: fashion and family still driving uptake in South Africa
~ Acts of violence or a cry for help? What fuels Kenya's school fires
~ The Brontës, the Shelleys, Kingsley and Martin Amis: new research suggests literary relatives share similar writing styles
~ The Eternals – Marvel consulted me to help superheroes chit chat in Babylonian
~ Dark side of Black Friday: the major drawbacks with this shopping bonanza
~ Household mixing during COVID-19: our research suggests adherence to lockdowns in England declined over time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter