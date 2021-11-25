Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tragedy in English Channel Should Be Turning Point in Border Standoff

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat headed in the direction of Dover, Kent, United Kingdom, August 10, 2020. © 2020 Gareth Fuller/Press Association via AP Images At least 27 people, including a young girl, died in the frigid waters off France this week while trying to cross to the United Kingdom in an inflatable dinghy. The tragedy has intensified a dispute between British and French officials over who bears responsibility for these crossings. Both governments blame smugglers while disregarding their own role in fueling irregular…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sea lion whiskers can move like human fingertips: here's how we found out
~ Efforts to protect the poor during COVID: how five African countries fared
~ Young Nigerians are flocking to TikTok - why it's a double-edged sword
~ New book on South Africa's history puts black people at the centre, for a change
~ Skin lighteners: fashion and family still driving uptake in South Africa
~ Acts of violence or a cry for help? What fuels Kenya's school fires
~ The Brontës, the Shelleys, Kingsley and Martin Amis: new research suggests literary relatives share similar writing styles
~ The Eternals – Marvel consulted me to help superheroes chit chat in Babylonian
~ The UK's digital divide could be costing you hundreds of pounds in energy bills
~ Dark side of Black Friday: the major drawbacks with this shopping bonanza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter