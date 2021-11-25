Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's still a scientific mystery how some can live past 100 – and how to crack it

By Richard Faragher, Professor of Biogerontology, University of Brighton
Nir Barzilai, Professor of Medicine and Genetics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Share this article
A 35-year-old man only has a 1.5% chance of dying in the next ten years. But the same man at 75 has a 45% chance of dying before he reaches 85. Clearly, ageing is bad for our health. On the bright side, we have made unprecedented progress in understanding the fundamental mechanisms that control ageing and late-life disease.

A few tightly linked biological processes, sometimes called the “hallmarks of ageing”, including our supply of stem cells…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Assertive Liberal moderates give Scott Morrison curry
~ Ten years of financial fair play: has it been good for European football?
~ Curious Kids: how are galaxies formed?
~ US abortion bans back before the Supreme Court – but globally more countries are liberalising access than restricting it. Podcast
~ The Beatles: Get Back review – Peter Jackson's TV series is a thrilling, funny (and long) treat for fans
~ EU Waste Shipment Proposal Takes Steps to Address Plastic Crisis
~ Morocco: Journalist in Prison After Unfair Trial
~ Belarus’s Political Crackdown Affects Everyday Life
~ Boy Tied and Abused for Years in Finnish Care Home
~ European Court Rules to Reunite Chechen Woman with Her Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter