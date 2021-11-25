Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Beatles: Get Back review – Peter Jackson's TV series is a thrilling, funny (and long) treat for fans

By David McCooey, Professor of Writing and Literature, Deakin University
The Beatles’ Get Back project, undertaken in January 1969, has finally been completed. Again.

For most of the last 50 years it has been known as Let it Be, a film and LP record released in 1970. The project, conceived by Paul McCartney, was originally intended to be a television special documenting the band’s preparation for a live concert (their first in two and a half years). Because of the performance element, the Beatles decided to get back to their roots and only develop material that could be played…


