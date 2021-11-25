Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Waste Shipment Proposal Takes Steps to Address Plastic Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Plastic waste among other items at an illegal garbage dump near Alibeykoy Dam on the outskirts of Istanbul, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mucahit Yapici Last week, the European Commission proposed new rules governing waste shipments from EU countries. The regulation could be good news for communities around the world impacted by European plastic waste exports. Currently, many EU governments ship their waste, including plastic waste, to countries with weak environmental regulations and little government oversight for environmental, health, and labor rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


