Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Journalist in Prison After Unfair Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Omar Radi in front of the Casablanca Courthouse, Morocco, September 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar (New York) – Omar Radi, an investigative journalist in Morocco, was denied a fair trial and sentenced to six years in prison on espionage and rape charges, Human Rights Watch said today, after an extensive review of the case. An appeals session in his case is scheduled for November 25, 2021. Radi, a target of ongoing State harassment, has denied all the charges against him. The lower-court trial by the Casablanca Court of First Instance was marred…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


