Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boy Tied and Abused for Years in Finnish Care Home

By Human Rights Watch
Tied to a bed at night, forced to wear a makeshift straitjacket, strapped to a chair with insulation tape and cargo straps for several hours a day. This, for many years, was the daily reality for Noah (pseudonym), a boy with autism living in a privately run care home in Finland. Click to expand Image At night, staff tied a boy with autism to this bed in a care home in Finland. © 2021 MOT/Yle According to an investigation by Finland’s Yle TV1 MOT program, which recently exposed the case, the facility’s management instructed staff members to tie down the boy to prevent him from hitting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


