Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Rules to Reunite Chechen Woman with Her Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot from an animation by Justice Initiative Project on “the custom of taking children away from mothers in Chechnya and Ingushetia.”  © Justice Initiative Project This week, the European Court on Human Rights ruled that Luisa Tapayeva, a Chechen woman, should be reunited with her four daughters who were taken from her after their father died. Under local customs, children are “owned” by the father and his family. The ruling means the world to Tapayeva and to many other women in Russia’s North Caucasus who are struggling to regain custody of or at least visit…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


