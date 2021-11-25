Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Judith Collins may be gone but New Zealand’s search for a credible and viable opposition is far from over

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Share this article
Representative democracies require functional governments but they also need strong oppositions. At the moment, New Zealand has one of these things but not the other.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India: Kashmiri Activist Held Under Abusive Law
~ Possible destabilization of Ukraine
~ Moscow hands over satellite photos of port blast to Beirut
~ Curious Kids: how do birds make their nests?
~ Schools can still expel LGBTQ+ kids. The Religious Discrimination Bill only makes it worse
~ Balancing work and fertility demands is not easy – but reproductive leave can help
~ Ending online anonymity won't make social media less toxic
~ Yemen: Houthi Forces Attack, Displace Villagers
~ Divided and paralysed, can the WTO negotiate a pandemic recovery plan that is fair for all?
~ Bullying and harassment are rife in the public service: here's what to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter