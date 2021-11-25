Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Kashmiri Activist Held Under Abusive Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Khurram Parvez, a prominent human rights activist, left, in the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society in Srinagar, India, August 25, 2020. © AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File, 2020. (New York) – Indian authorities have detained the prominent Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez under an abusive counterterrorism law that is increasingly used against activists and critics of the government, six human rights groups said today. The Indian government should immediately end violations of the rights to liberty and a fair trial under the Unlawful Activities…


© Human Rights Watch -


