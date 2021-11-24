Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ending online anonymity won't make social media less toxic

By Shireen Morris, Senior lecturer, Macquarie University
Calls to reveal the true identities of social media users won’t make the internet safer without deeper reform of online platforms.


