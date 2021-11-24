Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities

By Rachel Morgain, Senior research fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Ecology, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Judy Bush, Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Associate Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
Thami Croeser, Research Officer, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Share this article
Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things.

But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Divided and paralysed, can the WTO negotiate a pandemic recovery plan that is fair for all?
~ Bullying and harassment are rife in the public service: here's what to do about it
~ We studied the tree rings of the Batavia shipwreck timbers – they told us much about global seafaring history
~ Curriculum is a climate change battleground and states must step in to prepare students
~ Concerned about overeating? Here's what you need to know about food addiction
~ Australia has record job vacancies, but don't expect it to lead to higher wages
~ Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder: 3 essential reads
~ The throne speech: Inflation crowds out the agenda — and could for years to come
~ LGBT Qataris Call Foul Ahead of 2022 World Cup
~ Biden Administration Confronts US Anti-Trans Violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter