5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities
By Rachel Morgain, Senior research fellow, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Ecology, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Judy Bush, Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Associate Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
Thami Croeser, Research Officer, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things.
But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 24, 2021