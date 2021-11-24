Concerned about overeating? Here's what you need to know about food addiction
By Tracy Burrows, Professor Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Megan Whatnall, Post-Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
For many of us, eating particular foods can be comforting: a pick-me-up during a hard task; a reward after a long day at work; a satiating end to a lovely dinner.
But some people have a compulsive and uncontrolled urge to eat particular foods, especially hyper-palatable “junk” foods. This can impact on their day-to-day functioning, and their ability to fulfil social, work or family roles.
People who struggle with addictive eating may have intense cravings, which don’t relate to hunger, as well as increased levels of tolerance for large quantities of food, and feelings of…
