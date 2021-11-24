Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder: 3 essential reads

By Matt Williams, Breaking News Editor
It took jurors around 11 hours of deliberations to arrive at guilty verdicts in the trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, before a courtroom that included members of Arbery’s family, all the three defendants – Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan – were found guilty of counts including murder. They each now face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man,


