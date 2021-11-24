Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: five years after Fidel Castro's death, how fares the revolution?

By Parvathi Kumaraswami, Chair in Latin American Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Nottingham
If recent events in Cuba are anything to go by, the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is facing significant challenges as the country marks five years since the death of its revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro, on November 25 2016.

At least one leading dissident, journalist Guillermo Farinas, was taken into custody ahead of a protest…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


