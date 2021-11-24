Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If we all choose the fastest mode of travel in a city, the whole city gets slower – and more congested

By Rafael Prieto Curiel, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, the Bartlett Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis, UCL
Juan Pablo Orjuela, Senior Research Associate and Executive Education Programme Director, University of Oxford
Share this article
Apps are telling us how to get around our cities faster. But if each person acts only in their own interest, society at large gets stuck in traffic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cuba: five years after Fidel Castro's death, how fares the revolution?
~ How do police regain trust after the murder of Sarah Everard?
~ 'Home is the most dangerous place for women,' but private and public violence are connected
~ Solar panels: we need to recycle parts of them to use again and avoid a mountain of waste
~ Central African Republic: Minister Faces Atrocity Charges
~ Drivers and hand-held mobile phones: extending the ban won't solve the problem – here's why
~ Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease
~ Conspiracy theories about the pandemic are spreading offline as well as through social media
~ Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace
~ Prayer apps are flooding the market, but how well do they work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter