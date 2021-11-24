Tolerance.ca
Solar panels: we need to recycle parts of them to use again and avoid a mountain of waste

By Matthew Davies, Associate Professor, Swansea University
Billions of solar panels globally will soon come to the end of their lives, but when they get thrown away, essential materials that are needed to make future panels are being wasted.

It is estimated that there will be 78 million tonnes of total waste by 2050]. This is roughly 4 billion panels. But these panels have not been designed so that we can easily…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


