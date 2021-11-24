Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace
By Brian Mayer, Professor of Sociology, University of Arizona
Melissa A. Barnett, Associate Professor of Family Studies & Human Development, University of Arizona
Mona Arora, Assistant Research Professor of Public Health, University of Arizona
Sabrina V. Helm, Associate Professor of Retailing and Consumer Science, University of Arizona
With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees.
Retail and service sector workers have been laboring to keep shelves stocked and customers happy from the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life on the front lines has been exceptionally stressful for these employees. Suddenly, they found themselves identified as “essential workers,” providing…
