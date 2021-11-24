Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

By Brian Mayer, Professor of Sociology, University of Arizona
Melissa A. Barnett, Associate Professor of Family Studies & Human Development, University of Arizona
Mona Arora, Assistant Research Professor of Public Health, University of Arizona
Sabrina V. Helm, Associate Professor of Retailing and Consumer Science, University of Arizona
With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees.

Retail and service sector workers have been laboring to keep shelves stocked and customers happy from the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life on the front lines has been exceptionally stressful for these employees. Suddenly, they found themselves identified as “essential workers,” providing…


© The Conversation -


