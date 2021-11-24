Stereotypes about girls dissuade many from careers in computer science
By Allison Master, Assistant Professor of Education, University of Houston
Andrew N. Meltzoff, Professor of Psychology, University of Washington
Sapna Cheryan, Professor of Psychology, University of Washington
Could it be that girls aren’t pursuing jobs in computer science and engineering because society has told them that’s not what they want to do? Three scholars weigh in.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 24, 2021