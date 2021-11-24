Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Broken Promises to Aid Gender-Based Violence Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image General view during the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) protest march organized by the Office of The Premier in collaboration with Phepha Foundation on April 26, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. © 2021 Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – The South African government has taken important steps but did not provide adequate funding for shelters and other services for gender-based violence survivors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many survivors have been made more vulnerable in the context of Covid-19. The South African government has acknowledged high…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


