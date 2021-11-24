Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La nouvelle loi progressiste du Bénin sur l'avortement sauvera la vie de nombreuses femmes

By Ramatou Ouedraogo, Associate Research Scientist , African Population and Health Research Center
Le parlement béninois a voté pour légaliser l'avortement dans la plupart des cas. Il s'agit d'une initiative sans précédent de la part de ce pays d'Afrique de l'Ouest. En effet 92% des femmes en âge de procréer sur le continent vivant dans des pays qui imposent des restrictions – certaines modérées, d'autres sévères – à l'avortement. Moina Spooner, du Conversation Africa, a demandé à Ramatou Ouedraogo, experte en santé reproductive, d’expliquer la signification de cette décision.

Que dit la nouvelle loi béninoise sur l'avortement ?


La nouvelle loi…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


