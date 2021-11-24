Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is likely driving a drier southern Australia – so why are we having such a wet year?

By Michael Grose, Climate projections scientist, CSIRO
Share this article
The southern parts of Australia are expected to become increasingly dry due to climate change. Yet, we now find ourselves subject to another La Niña event. What’s going on?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Singapore's water management has become a global model for how to tackle climate crisis
~ Belarus/Poland: Abuse, Pushbacks At Border
~ Iran signs economic agreement with Emirates
~ The West, a mockery of Freedom, by Thierry Meyssan
~ New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
~ It's 30 years since Freddie Mercury died. His music is still the soundtrack of our lives
~ A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change
~ How to wear a mask in the heat
~ Could Jamaica's ‘wickedest city’ become a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
~ The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter