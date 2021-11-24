Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Singapore's water management has become a global model for how to tackle climate crisis

By Asit K. Biswas, Distinguished visiting professor, University of Glasgow
Share this article
Singapore is at the forefront of nearly all countries that have formulated a long-term plan for managing climate change and is steadfastly implementing that plan.

The small island state of 6 million people was among the 40 nations invited by the US President Joe Biden to attend his leaders’ summit on tackling climate change last April.

Singapore is one of most densely populated countries in the world. It…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus/Poland: Abuse, Pushbacks At Border
~ Iran signs economic agreement with Emirates
~ The West, a mockery of Freedom, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Climate change is likely driving a drier southern Australia – so why are we having such a wet year?
~ New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
~ It's 30 years since Freddie Mercury died. His music is still the soundtrack of our lives
~ A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change
~ How to wear a mask in the heat
~ Could Jamaica's ‘wickedest city’ become a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
~ The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter