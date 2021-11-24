Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's 30 years since Freddie Mercury died. His music is still the soundtrack of our lives

By Leigh Carriage, Senior Lecturer in Music, Southern Cross University
Share this article
Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara in 1946) died on this day 30 years ago. A prolific songwriter, arranger and music producer, a consummate theatrical entertainer and one of the 20th century’s best-known lead singers, Mercury fronted Queen from 1970 until his death in 1991.

Artistically, he challenged many of the prevailing pop and rock parameters, willing to take musical risks and happy not to be part of the mainstream. He fearlessly pushed artistic boundaries, believing in the spontaneity of live performance: every show was different.

The composer


As a composer,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iran signs economic agreement with Emirates
~ The West, a mockery of Freedom, by Thierry Meyssan
~ New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
~ A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change
~ How to wear a mask in the heat
~ Could Jamaica's ‘wickedest city’ become a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
~ The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?
~ A failure at 6? Data-driven assessment isn't helping young children's learning
~ How to get consent for sex (and no, it doesn’t have to spoil the mood)
~ Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter