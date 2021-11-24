A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change
By Nareen Young, Industry Professor, Jumbunna Institute of Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
Dimitria Groutsis, Associate professor, University of Sydney
Josh Gilbert, Researcher (Indigenous Policy) Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education & Research
Many large employers must already report statistics on issues such as how many women they employ, their pay and their level of seniority. But that’s not enough; an intersectional approach is needed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 23, 2021