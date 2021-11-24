Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to wear a mask in the heat

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
Share this article
Summer is on its way and you might be wondering how you’re going to wear a mask as the weather gets warmer.

Which mask is best? Is there anything you can do to prevent “macne”? How can you stop the ear loops from chafing? How do you prevent your sunglasses fogging up?

Here are some practical tips to keep you comfortable while helping you stay safe.

Read more: Which…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Iran signs economic agreement with Emirates
~ The West, a mockery of Freedom, by Thierry Meyssan
~ New religious discrimination bill will cause damage to Australian society that will be difficult to heal
~ It's 30 years since Freddie Mercury died. His music is still the soundtrack of our lives
~ A law on workplace gender equality is under review. Here's what needs to change
~ Could Jamaica's ‘wickedest city’ become a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
~ The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?
~ A failure at 6? Data-driven assessment isn't helping young children's learning
~ How to get consent for sex (and no, it doesn’t have to spoil the mood)
~ Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter