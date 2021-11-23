Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A failure at 6? Data-driven assessment isn't helping young children's learning

By Martina Tassone, Early Childhood and Primary Course Coordinator and Language and Literacy Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
A chasm has opened up between early childhood learning and the first years of compulsory schooling. Kids go from playing to being tested in the blink of an eye, and their learning is poorer for it.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The self-driving trolley problem: how will future AI systems make the most ethical choices for all of us?
~ How to get consent for sex (and no, it doesn’t have to spoil the mood)
~ Robots can be companions, caregivers, collaborators — and social influencers
~ Documents Claim France Abets Deadly Egyptian Air Strikes
~ Four ways to stop COVID ruining Christmas again in 2021
~ The euro is plunging – and probably won't bounce back soon
~ Do you use predictive text? Chances are it's not saving you time – and could even be slowing you down
~ Western luxury brands are entering a risky pact with China's influencers
~ Indian Residential Schools: What does it mean if the Pope apologizes in Canada?
~ Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' casts Canada as a racial utopia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter