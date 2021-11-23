Tolerance.ca
The euro is plunging – and probably won't bounce back soon

By Keith Pilbeam, Professor of Economics, City, University of London
The euro has weakened against the US dollar since the beginning of 2021, from around US$1.23 to its current exchange rate of US$1.13. That’s a fall of about 9%, which is significant, especially since these are the two major currencies of the world. The drop has also intensified in November, falling 3% since the turn of a month, which has seen violence in European capitals over COVID restrictions, migrant problems at the Belarus-Poland border and Russian troops amassing on the border of Ukraine.

The decline should be seen in a broader context, though. The euro is still stronger than…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


