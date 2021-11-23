B.C. floods reveal fragile food supply chains — 4 ways to manage the crisis now and in the future
By Feyza G. Sahinyazan, Assistant Professor, Beedie School of Business, Department of Technology & Operations Management, Simon Fraser University
Serasu Duran, Assistant Professor, Operations and Supply Chain Management at Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Food supply chains had already taken a serious hit by panic-purchasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The B.C. floods remind us how effective supply chain management planning can help avert crises.
- Tuesday, November 23, 2021