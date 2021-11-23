Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Spotty data and media bias delay justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people

By Wendelin Hume, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of North Dakota
Thousands of cases of missing and murdered Native Americans remain unsolved. A scarcity of reliable data is only part of the problem, a tribal justice scholar explains.


© The Conversation -


