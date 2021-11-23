Space law hasn't been changed since 1967 – but the UN aims to update laws and keep space peaceful
By Michelle L.D. Hanlon, Professor of Air and Space Law, University of Mississippi
Greg Autry, Clinical Professor of Space Leadership, Policy and Business, Arizona State University
Human activities in space today are far more numerous and complicated compared to the 1967. Two experts explain the need for better laws to keep space peaceful.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 23, 2021