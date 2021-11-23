Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police reporting can undermine domestic violence victims, language analysis shows

By Patricia Canning, Lecturer/Researcher, Forensic Stylistics, Linguistics, and Rhetoric, Utrecht University
As police officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard, North Yorkshire Police Commissioner Philip Allott said women “need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested”. Couzens had exploited his authority to falsely arrest Everard, yet Allot appeared to be informing women that it is their responsibility not to get raped and murdered by the police.

Allot’s comments exemplify what Susannah Fish, former…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


