Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six months after Raman Pratasevich’s arrest, “extremism” charge increasingly used against Belarusian media

By jcavelier
Share this article
NewsSix months after Raman Pratasevich, the editor of an allegedly “extremist” Belarusian exile news outlet, was arrested when his Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk, he is still awaiting trial in an unknown location. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for his immediate release and condemns the increasingly frequent use of “extremism” charges against journalists and media outlets.This opposition journalist and former editor of the Telegram news channel Nexta is under house arrest at a secret location.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Christmas can't come too soon for Morrison
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison warns disorderly troops against putting 'a smile on Labor's face'
~ Got pandemic anxiety? You might relate more to COVID memes than non-anxious people
~ Career-based classes keep students more engaged
~ A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks
~ Art illuminates the beauty of science – and could inspire the next generation of scientists young and old
~ Scientist at work: Endangered ocelots and their genetic diversity may benefit from artificial insemination
~ The COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to make a healthy shift in body ideals
~ The lessons 'Moby-Dick' has for a warming world of rising waters
~ Space law hasn't been changed since 1967 – but the UN aims to update laws and keep space peaceful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter