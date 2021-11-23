Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: what are the rings around planets made of?

By Maggie Lieu, Research Fellow, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Nottingham
What are the rings around planets made of? – Vihan, aged five, Chennai, India

Lots of us are familiar with pictures of the planet Saturn and its unmistakable ring. In fact, Saturn doesn’t have just one ring – if you look through a telescope, you will see that Saturn actually has at least eight rings. This is called a ring system.

Saturn is not the only planet with rings. Jupiter, Neptune and Uranus all have ring systems too, but their rings are smaller, dimmer and more difficult…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


