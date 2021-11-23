Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Christmas can't come too soon for Morrison

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team.

As parliament is in its final sitting weeks for the year, the religious discrimination bill was put to the coalition party room. Concerns with the bill, to be introduced by Scott Morrison on Tuesday were raised by Liberal moderates. It will be sent to a senate committee and its fate remains up in the air.

Queensland…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Curious Kids: what are the rings around planets made of?
~ Collateral damage: crushing the myths of accuracy and accountability in modern warfare
~ Albanese promises commissioner and more workers to deal with domestic violence
~ Vale Stuart Macintyre: a history warrior who worked for a better Australia
~ New Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme offers more flexibility ... for employers
~ Third time lucky? What has changed in the latest draft of the religious discrimination bill?
~ Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution
~ Syrian journalist arrested in Jordan, threatened with expulsion
~ Adele has successfully asked Spotify to remove 'shuffle' from albums. Here's why that's important for musicians
~ Barney Rachabane: South Africa's little giant who took an epic jazz journey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter