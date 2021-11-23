Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian journalist arrested in Jordan, threatened with expulsion

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Ibrahim Awwad, a Syrian freelance journalist based in the Jordanian capital, Amman, who was arrested last week and is now threatened with being sent back to Syria.According to Fared Al-Mahlool, a friend and fellow journalist, Jordanian security officials raided  Awwad’s


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Curious Kids: what are the rings around planets made of?
~ Collateral damage: crushing the myths of accuracy and accountability in modern warfare
~ Albanese promises commissioner and more workers to deal with domestic violence
~ Vale Stuart Macintyre: a history warrior who worked for a better Australia
~ New Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme offers more flexibility ... for employers
~ Third time lucky? What has changed in the latest draft of the religious discrimination bill?
~ Word from The Hill: Christmas can't come too soon for Morrison
~ Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution
~ Adele has successfully asked Spotify to remove 'shuffle' from albums. Here's why that's important for musicians
~ Barney Rachabane: South Africa's little giant who took an epic jazz journey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter