Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barney Rachabane: South Africa's little giant who took an epic jazz journey

By Chatradari Devroop, Associate professor, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Share this article
Preparing for a jazz gig on 13 November 2021, I learned of the passing of my South African music soul brother and boyhood idol, Barney Rachabane. He was 75. The words of US alto saxophonist Eric Dolphy ran through my head in that moment:

When you hear music, after…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Adele has successfully asked Spotify to remove 'shuffle' from albums. Here's why that's important for musicians
~ Sudan: Security Forces Use Lethal Force on Protesters
~ Bangladesh: Halt Forced Relocation of Rohingya Refugees
~ Chinese tennis star reappears after #WhereisPengShuai campaign sparked global outcry
~ 'Can-do capitalism' is delivering less than it used to. Here are 3 reasons why
~ Andrew Wallace becomes the new speaker – a role that's never been more important in Australian politics
~ New Zealand's climate change regulation is messy and complex -- here’s how to improve it
~ We expected people with asthma to fare worse during COVID. Turns out they've had a break
~ Morrison's opening of the door to international students leaves many in the sector blindsided and scrambling to catch up
~ Microplastics aren’t just a problem for the ocean – they’re in our soils too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter