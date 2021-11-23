Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Security Forces Use Lethal Force on Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protestors clash with police in Khartoum, Sudan during a protest against the October military takeover of the transitional government, November 17, 2021 © 2021 AP Photo/Marwan Ali (Nairobi) – Security forces have repeatedly used excessive force, including lethal force, against demonstrators in and around Khartoum, Human Rights said today. Sixteen people were shot dead on November 17, 2021, alone, including a woman and a child, the deadliest response to date. Protesters again took to the streets on November 21, despite the announcement that the prime minister, Abdalla…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Adele has successfully asked Spotify to remove 'shuffle' from albums. Here's why that's important for musicians
~ Barney Rachabane: South Africa's little giant who took an epic jazz journey
~ Bangladesh: Halt Forced Relocation of Rohingya Refugees
~ Chinese tennis star reappears after #WhereisPengShuai campaign sparked global outcry
~ 'Can-do capitalism' is delivering less than it used to. Here are 3 reasons why
~ Andrew Wallace becomes the new speaker – a role that's never been more important in Australian politics
~ New Zealand's climate change regulation is messy and complex -- here’s how to improve it
~ We expected people with asthma to fare worse during COVID. Turns out they've had a break
~ Morrison's opening of the door to international students leaves many in the sector blindsided and scrambling to catch up
~ Microplastics aren’t just a problem for the ocean – they’re in our soils too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter