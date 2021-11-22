Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andrew Wallace becomes the new speaker – a role that's never been more important in Australian politics

By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Stephen Wilks, Research editor, Australian National University
The House of Representatives today chose Andrew Wallace as the new Speaker. Wallace has been the member for the Queensland Sunshine Coast electorate of Fisher since 2016. He worked as a carpenter and barrister before entering parliament.

He is probably pleased to have this prestigious post. It pays well and comes with a nice office. His portrait will hang in the halls of parliament for posterity. On formal occasions, the speaker ranks ahead of the chief justice, the deputy prime minister…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


