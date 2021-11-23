Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese tennis star reappears after #WhereisPengShuai campaign sparked global outcry

By Oiwan Lam
Tennis star Peng Shuai has reappeared on a number of video clips released by Chinese state owned media outlets and the latest, a video call with the International Olympic Committee.


© Global Voices


