Human Rights Observatory

Australia's marine industries deliver $80b a year. But without more scientists, the 'blue economy' is at risk

By Toni Moate, Chair, National Marine Science Committee and Director, CSIRO National Collections and Marine Infrastructure, CSIRO
Anthony Boxshall, Chair – Marine and Coastal Council, Victoria, and Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
David Souter, Chief Research Officer, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Michelle Heupel, Director, Integrated Marine Observing System, and Adjunct Professor, University of Tasmania
Australia is a marine nation. First Nations people have deep and unbroken connections to sea, 85% of us live within 50km of the coast, and our ocean territory is twice that of our land mass.

A large part of our economy – the “blue economy” – depends on the sea: tourism, ports, energy, transport, fisheries and aquaculture, and emerging industries like renewable energy, offshore aquaculture, and biotechnology.

Together, these industries are worth more than A$80 billion a year. By 2025, this figure may be $100…


© The Conversation -


